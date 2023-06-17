Lakeland PBS

Fosston Baseball Brings Home First-Ever State Championship With Thrilling 3-2 Win Over Lyle-Pacelli

Chaz MootzJun. 17 2023

For the first time in program history, Fosston baseball is the Class A State Champions. The Greyhounds defeated Lyle-Pacelli at CHS Field in St. Paul in a thrilling 3-2 game to clinch the state title.

The game was tied in the second when senior Zach Theis reached on a fielding error and allowed Brecken Levin to score the first run of the game. In the 4th, it was the same combo of Theis and Levin resulting in another Greyhound run. Levin got on base with a double and Thies’ sacrifice fly to right field brought Levin home to extend Fosston’s lead to 2-0.

Lyle-Pacelli got on the board in the top of the sixth, but Fosston answered back in bottom of the frame when Aaron Norlan hit an RBI double to right-centerfield. Norlan’s base-hit brought in Ryne Duppong, who stole second just before Norlan’s hit and put the Greyhounds up 3-1.

In the seventh, Carsen Boushee came in to relive his brother Hudson Boushee, who allowed only four hits and one run in six innings pitched. Lyle-Pacelli was able to load the bases with zero outs. After a strikeout and a walk, Fosston’s lead was cut in half, 2-1. Boushee then came up with another big strikeout and forced a ground out to first base to clinch the Greyhound’s first-ever state championship.

The win over Lyle-Pacelli caps a 24-4 season which includes a comeback from the elimination bracket in the Section 8A tournament, along with Fosston’s first ever Class A state tournament quarterfinal and semifinal wins.

Brecken Levin, Zach Theis, Aaron Norland, and Hudson Boushee were all named to the Class A All-tournament team.

 

By — Chaz Mootz

