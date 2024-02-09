Fort Ripley Man Pleads Guilty to Criminal Vehicular Homicide in Connection with Wife’s Death

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The husband of a woman who was found along a Crow Wing County road in June 2023 has pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular homicide in connection with her death.

47-year-old Tony James McClelland of Fort Ripley was accused of using his vehicle to hit 49-year-old Angela McClelland after the two had gotten into an argument and Angela got out of the vehicle. McClelland was charged with:

second-degree murder with intent-not premeditated

first-degree manslaughter-intentionally cause death in the heat of passion

criminal vehicular homicide-operate vehicle with negligence-under influence of alcohol

criminal vehicular homicide-driver who causes collision leaves scene

McClelland pleaded guilty Wednesday to the third count, criminal vehicular homicide with negligence. Sentencing is set for April 10.

Angela McClelland’s body was found lying in the roadway near Highway 371 by the intersection of Legend Lane and Killian Road early in the morning on June 25 of last year.

According to the criminal complaint in the case, Tony and Angela McClelland attended a party the night of June 24 and left early the next morning. Tony told authorities the two got into an argument and Angela left the vehicle, but he that he was drunk and didn’t remember much after that.

Evidence processed from under Tony’s SUV found blood that matched Angela’s. Forensic data also placed the SUV at the location of where Angela’s body was found at the suspected time of death.

