Lakeland PBS

Former Pequot Lakes Resident is Finalist for a Minnesota Book Award

Lakeland News — Feb. 5 2021

A man originally from Pequot Lakes is a finalist for a Minnesota Book Award.

Fredrick Soukup’s debut novel “Bliss” is among four novels being considered in the Novel & Short Story category. The story is a modern-day Romeo and Juliet tale in which society, not family, complicates the relationship. The influence behind “Bliss” comes from Soukup’s experience working in criminal justice.

The winner will be announced at a virtual ceremony on April 29.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Cuisine Cash “Cashes in” More Than $170,000 to Help Local Restaurants

In Business: Pequot Lakes Business Grows into Largest Maker of Rustic Furniture in U.S.

“Neither Wolf Nor Dog” Returning To Theaters in the Lakeland Viewing Area

Pequot Lakes Football Prepares for First Friday Night Kickoff

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.