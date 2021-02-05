Former Pequot Lakes Resident is Finalist for a Minnesota Book Award

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A man originally from Pequot Lakes is a finalist for a Minnesota Book Award.

Fredrick Soukup’s debut novel “Bliss” is among four novels being considered in the Novel & Short Story category. The story is a modern-day Romeo and Juliet tale in which society, not family, complicates the relationship. The influence behind “Bliss” comes from Soukup’s experience working in criminal justice.

The winner will be announced at a virtual ceremony on April 29.

