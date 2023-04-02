Lakeland PBS

Former Nisswa Mayor Found Guilty of Misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct for 2020 Incident

Lakeland News — Apr. 2 2023

A jury has found former Nisswa mayor Fred Heidmann guilty of misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

The charge stems from a situation where Heidmann confronted officers in August 2020 after they stopped a vehicle in front of Heidmann’s business. Heidmann swore and was verbally critical of the officers for making the stop. He was cited for obstruction of the legal process and disorderly conduct after officers told him to stand back away from the highway and he approached the vehicle that was stopped.

Heidmann’s attorney, Ed Shaw, said that there were policy disagreements between Heidmann and the police and was concerned there was a criminal case brought to trial.

“We have an issue when have a law, disorderly conduct, and the statute that defines it that’s so vague and open that someone expressing an opinion may be using colorful language can get brought into court and tried and convicted of it, that’s a problem, and I think that law really needs to be fixed because it’s not working the way it is now,” said Shaw.

Sentencing is set for May 12th. The obstruction of legal process misdemeanor Heidmann was also initially cited for was dropped in December 2020.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Bemidji Man Found Guilty of Selling Fentanyl, Other Drugs in Area

Bemidji Woman Found Guilty of 2nd Degree Murder in Fatal Christmas Shooting

Onamia Man Convicted for Illegal Possession of a Firearm Following Domestic Assault

“Clear Vision with Confidence” Event Empowers Women, Raises Money for Camp Confidence

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.