Former Marvin Windows and Doors President Frank Marvin Dies at Age 82

Frank Marvin, the former president of Marvin Windows and Doors, has died at the age of 82.

According to his obituary, Marvin spent 42 years at the company, 11 of those as the president. Together with his father, uncles, cousins, and siblings, he helped steer the company towards its current status as a world-renowned manufacturer headquartered in Warroad.

Marvin died on March 2. He is survived by his wife Margaret, six children, and several siblings and other relatives.

A funeral service for Marvin will take place on Monday, March 11 at the Warroad High School gym at 4:30 p.m. A visitation will take place the night before at William S. Marvin Training and Visitor Center in Warroad at 4:30 p.m., with a prayer service at 6 p.m.

