Former Hubbard Co. IT Director Sentenced to Prison for Sexual Contact with Juvenile Victim
The former Hubbard County IT director has been sentenced in North Dakota for felony sexual contact with a victim under the age of 15.
58-year-old Robert Warne was sentenced to 10 years in prison and five years supervised probation. Warne pled guilty to the crime in April and was sentenced on July 10th.
Warne was charged in December 2022 when a now 30-year-old victim told police that when she was 12 to 13 years old, Warne engaged in unwanted contact with her.
Warne’s last day working for Hubbard County was January 4th of this year.
