Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Former Duke Star, T-Wolves Basketball Player Christian Laettner Holds B-Ball Camp In Pillager

Jun. 24 2019

Christian Laettner has plenty of accomplishments to his name: a two-time NCAA national champion, an NBA all-star, a member of the United States men’s Olympic basketball “Dream Team”, and the list goes on. But now, Laettner is giving back to the sport he loves by running youth basketball camps around the country.

Laettner makes sure to always run camps in Minnesota, the state where he was drafted out of college, and this year he came to Pillager High School.

The focus of the camp is to teach fundamentals to youth basketball players and the many lessons that Laettner has been taught throughout his prestigious basketball career.

“I am giving back and I’m giving away some of my knowledge and things that I learned from my dad and Coach K [Mike Krzyzewski], which I think were all very good things, especially some of the things my dad taught me,” said Laettner.

Laettner said even as he got to Duke and the NBA, he still would focus on the little fundamentals of the game. “It’s always the same when I’m on the court, I’m really emphasizing and stressing the core fundamentals to the young basketball player; for instance, every pass should be with two hands and every catch they should make should be with two hands.” said Laettner.

For Laettner, running these basketball camps is a way for him to give back to basketball, a sport that has given him so much. “I get a lot of joy in them [the campers] having success with something basic that I taught them. On Monday when I show up to camps, no one is getting give-and-go’s, but on Wednesday by the end of camp all the kids will know what a give-and-go is, they’ll be able to do it, and they might be able to score some easy buckets.”

Chaz Mootz

Contact the Author

Chaz Mootz — cmootz@lptv.org

Related Posts

Pillager Area Residents To Vote Tuesday On Proposed $14 Million Referendum

$1,000 Worth Of Tools Donated To Pillager High School

Recent Show

Students First: Mentorship in Bemidji

Explore and examine the early years of the Students First Mentorship program in Bemidji which pairs students with mentors to help students
Posted on Jun. 20 2019

Recently Added

Students First: Mentorship in Bemidji

Posted on Jun. 20 2019

Our Town — Hackensack

Posted on Jun. 12 2019

Backroads: Bluehound

Posted on May. 15 2019

Common Ground: Sprout Growers and Makers Market

Posted on May. 15 2019

Backroads: Ingeborg Von Agassiz

Posted on May. 9 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Show your support for Lakeland PBS

Donate