Former Deputy Charged With Stalking Two B.C.A. Agents

Josh Peterson
Apr. 21 2017
After allegedly harassing two Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension agents a former Roseau County sheriff’s deputy has been charged with stalking.

On April 5, Joshua McGurran Olson, 35, was arrested in Clearwater County and was officially charged on Wednesday while being held in the Roseau County Jail.

The criminal complaint says that after being accused of “shooting up” a cabin in Roseau over a dispute about access to a road, the stalking of two BCA agents that investigated Olson began.

Olson was convicted of a felony and lost his job as a deputy. The criminal complaint says that Olson “appeared to harbor resentment” against the B.C.A.

Text messages were sent to the spouse of one of the agents implying that the agent’s family was being watched and that the agent “should be eliminated.”

On April 5th, Olson was arrested following an incident, where an agent’s son was at home and heard noises that resembled gunshots. A friend of the son saw a blue Chevrolet Trailblazer driving down the road and called the police.

Law enforcement located Olson at his father’s house in Clearwater County and after an hour of negotiation left the home and was arrested.

Olson admitted to being near the agent’s home but says he did not fire gun at the home, instead he hit an agent’s mailbox with a shovel.

Olson’s next court appearance has not yet been scheduled.

