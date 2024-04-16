Former Crow Wing Co. Resident Sentenced for Criminal Sexual Conduct with Minor

A man who previously lived in or near Brainerd in Crow Wing County has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for criminal sexual conduct with a person under the age of 13.

67-year-old Steven Bryant Davis pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal sexual conduct last November, and he was sentenced on Monday in Crow Wing County Court. Eight other criminal sexual conduct charges filed against Davis were dropped after he pleaded guilty.

The victim in the case gave several specific examples of the sexual abuse and said it happened for several years when they were between the ages of 9 and 11. The abuse started almost 10 years ago.

Davis had moved to the state of Virginia when investigators first interviewed him in June of 2021.