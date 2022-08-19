Lakeland PBS

Former Crosby Mayor James Hunter Dies at 73

Lakeland News — Aug. 18 2022

James Hunter

Former Crosby mayor James Hunter has died at the age of 73.

According to his obituary, Hunter died on August 17th. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, August 28th from 12-3 PM at the Ironton American Legion Post 443.

Hunter was elected mayor of Crosby in 2016 and served in that position until he resigned in August of 2017. He was re-elected in 2020 but resigned again in July of 2021, citing kidney failure.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

One-Vehicle Crash Southwest of Bigfork Kills Coleraine Man

2 Ex-cops Charged in George Floyd Killing Reject Plea Deals

National Farmers Market Week Celebrated in Crosby

Hopkins Man Drowns in Lake Near Aitkin

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.