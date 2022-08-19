Former Crosby Mayor James Hunter Dies at 73
Former Crosby mayor James Hunter has died at the age of 73.
According to his obituary, Hunter died on August 17th. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, August 28th from 12-3 PM at the Ironton American Legion Post 443.
Hunter was elected mayor of Crosby in 2016 and served in that position until he resigned in August of 2017. He was re-elected in 2020 but resigned again in July of 2021, citing kidney failure.
