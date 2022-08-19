Former Crosby Mayor James Hunter Dies at 73

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Former Crosby mayor James Hunter has died at the age of 73.

According to his obituary, Hunter died on August 17th. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, August 28th from 12-3 PM at the Ironton American Legion Post 443.

Hunter was elected mayor of Crosby in 2016 and served in that position until he resigned in August of 2017. He was re-elected in 2020 but resigned again in July of 2021, citing kidney failure.

