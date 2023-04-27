Former Crosby-Ironton Football Standout Noah Gindorff Hopes for Shot in NFL
Every little boy who grows up playing football dreams of playing in the NFL. The 2023 Draft kicks off Thursday, and former Crosby-Ironton standout Noah Gindorff is hoping to hear his name called by sometime this weekend.
Gindorff earned a football scholarship to North Dakota State University, and although he played quarterback in high school, he played tight end for the Bison. He won four national titles while at NDSU, but during the first round of the playoffs during his senior campaign, he sustained a season-ending injury. Gindorff would come back but suffer another injury, this time to his ankle, during the COVID year. He tried one last time to play this past season, but three games in he still had pain in his ankle and chose to have season-ending surgery to relieve the pain and healthy for the NFL Draft.
Gindorff was born to be a football player. His father Mike was the head coach at Crosby-Ironton, and his mother Wendy would bring him and his sister to games growing up. When Gindorff was old enough, he became the team’s ball boy. Then, as an eighth grader, he was brought up to the varsity to replace the injured back-up quarterback and by the end of his freshman year was starting for the Rangers. It comes as no surprise, though. His father is a hall of fame football player at C-I and in college at Concordia, and Mike also signed as a free agent in the NFL with Tampa Bay and the Vikings.
Gindorff’s parents said the outpouring of support from the community has been amazing. Wherever they go, they are asked how he is doing, and people are always giving their well wishes. Many have watched Gindorff grow up and play football, along with three other varsity sports, at C-I.
Gindorff is expected to either be drafted in the late rounds on Saturday or get signed as an unrestricted free agent before the weekend is over. Whether he is drafted or not, he says he just wants a chance to earn a roster spot in the NFL.
