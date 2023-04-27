Lakeland PBS

Former Crosby-Ironton Football Standout Noah Gindorff Hopes for Shot in NFL

Charlie YaegerApr. 27 2023

Every little boy who grows up playing football dreams of playing in the NFL. The 2023 Draft kicks off Thursday, and former Crosby-Ironton standout Noah Gindorff is hoping to hear his name called by sometime this weekend.

Gindorff earned a football scholarship to North Dakota State University, and although he played quarterback in high school, he played tight end for the Bison. He won four national titles while at NDSU, but during the first round of the playoffs during his senior campaign, he sustained a season-ending injury. Gindorff would come back but suffer another injury, this time to his ankle, during the COVID year. He tried one last time to play this past season, but three games in he still had pain in his ankle and chose to have season-ending surgery to relieve the pain and healthy for the NFL Draft.

Gindorff was born to be a football player. His father Mike was the head coach at Crosby-Ironton, and his mother Wendy would bring him and his sister to games growing up. When Gindorff was old enough, he became the team’s ball boy. Then, as an eighth grader, he was brought up to the varsity to replace the injured back-up quarterback and by the end of his freshman year was starting for the Rangers. It comes as no surprise, though. His father is a hall of fame football player at C-I and in college at Concordia, and Mike also signed as a free agent in the NFL with Tampa Bay and the Vikings.

Gindorff’s parents said the outpouring of support from the community has been amazing. Wherever they go, they are asked how he is doing, and people are always giving their well wishes. Many have watched Gindorff grow up and play football, along with three other varsity sports, at C-I.

Gindorff is expected to either be drafted in the late rounds on Saturday or get signed as an unrestricted free agent before the weekend is over. Whether he is drafted or not, he says he just wants a chance to earn a roster spot in the NFL.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Charlie Yaeger

Related Posts

Golden Apple: Sourcewell Recognizes Local High Schoolers as Students of Character

Local Girls Basketball Talent Earns All-State Honors

Crosby-Ironton Girls Basketball Ends Season with Loss to Perham in AA Consolation Game

Crosby-Ironton Girls B-Ball Falls to Goodhue in Class AA Quarterfinal

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.