Former Chief Justice Russell Anderson Dies At The Age Of 78

Chantelle Calhoun — Sep. 17 2020

Bemidji native, and former Chief Justice of the Minnesota Supreme Court Russell A. Anderson died at his home on Tuesday, September 15th.

According to a report from the Bemidji pioneer, Anderson was from Bemidji and graduated from Bemidji High School in 1960. Anderson held his position as chief justice for 10 years, and spent 25 years as a judge in the state of Minnesota. Anderson passed on September 15th from brain cancer. He died in his home surrounded by his wife, Kristin Anderson and other family members.

“Russ led with integrity, intelligence, and thoughtfulness, and his judicial career was only paralleled by his many civic contributions,” Gildea said in a written statement Thursday. “He was a humble leader, a close mentor to me, and an inspiration to many who now carry his lessons of respect and humanity forward in their careers,” said current Chief Justice of the Minnesota Supreme Court Lorie Gildea.

Anderson worked as a private practice attorney in Bemidji, and as Beltrami County Attorney before joining the Ninth Judicial District Court bench, where he also served as chief judge until he was appointed to the Minnesota Supreme Court.

Anderson completed his law degree from the University of Minnesota, and his masters from George Washington University in Washington D.C.

