Former Bemidji resident Michael Lamon was recently nominated for a prestigious Tony Award for his work co-producing a revival of the play “The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window.”

The play was nominated for the “Best Play Revival” category and is currently being performed on Broadway in the James Earl Jones Theatre. This run features the talents of famed actors Oscar Isaac and Rachel Brosnahan.

“It was a pretty surreal experience, I think it still is pretty surreal. It was, I would say, unexpected,” explained Lamon. “Getting into this show is definitely, for me, make me interested in producing other shows.”

While “The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window” did not win “Best Play Revival” at the 76th Tony Awards last Sunday, it did receive the “Best Featured Actress” award for Miriam Silverman’s performance.

