Lakeland PBS

Fond du Lac Band Wants to Move Elk to Northeast Forest

Destiny Wiggins — Jul. 7 2021

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — Once hunted to the brink of extinction, elk could be reintroduced to the forest in northeastern Minnesota. The Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa has submitted a plan to the state Department of Natural Resources that would move 100 to 150 elk from existing herds in the northwest to an area that includes the Fond du Lac reservation and the Fond du Lac State Forest in Carlton and St. Louis counties.

Thousands of elk once roamed the state, but now their population has dwindled to three small herds in northwestern Minnesota.

The DNR has not yet responded to the proposal.

 

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

DNR Looking for Public Comment on Proposed Sunfish Regulations

Bald Eagles Released Back Into the Wild in Aitkin County Following Recovery

DNR’s Operation Dry Water This Weekend

Bemidji Fire Department Warns of Fire Concerns With 4th of July Fireworks

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.