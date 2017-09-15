Flu Shot Season Right Around The Corner

It’s September which means it’s the time medical professionals advise people to start thinking about getting their flu shot.

Flu season typically runs October through March, but with the vaccination taking time to kick in, doctors are advising patients to get vaccinated now.

Common symptoms of influenza include: coughing, sneezing, trouble breathing, runny nose, and headache, among other symptoms.

Influenza usually takes a week to two weeks to fully recover from and adults can be contagious one day after contracting the virus.