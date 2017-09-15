Flu Shot Season Right Around The Corner
It’s September which means it’s the time medical professionals advise people to start thinking about getting their flu shot.
Flu season typically runs October through March, but with the vaccination taking time to kick in, doctors are advising patients to get vaccinated now.
Common symptoms of influenza include: coughing, sneezing, trouble breathing, runny nose, and headache, among other symptoms.
Influenza usually takes a week to two weeks to fully recover from and adults can be contagious one day after contracting the virus.
Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)
That was good infbob well do a good job would like you to do a follow up on care... Read More
Nice event. Opportunities like these should not be missed.... Read More
Needs more information. Where is he being held? Is he out on bail? Why the exte... Read More
Once again you guys did an awesome job of showing up for the event and incredibl... Read More