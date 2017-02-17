DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Flu Season Hitting Its Peak

Clayton Castle
Feb. 17 2017
Leave a Comment

Flu season is well underway in Minnesota and across the country, but while this season is mild compared to past seasons, you should still take measures of prevention, especially those who are most vulnerable to the virus.

“Influenza covers the gambit of who could be affected,” Dr. Rebecca Holcomb, emergency room director at Essentia Health – St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Brainerd, said. “But it is the oldest and youngest members of our society that are more severely impacted.”

Doctor Holcomb says she has seen an uptick in younger children in the emergency room this year with the typical flu symptoms of runny nose, sneezing, coughing, and fever. But there are a few other symptoms to watch out for that could warrant a trip to the emergency room.

“From a standpoint of who we want to see, obviously people that are having difficulty breathing, people that are showing sign of dehydration, because nausea and vomiting and loss of appetite and desire for food and fluid could be important,” Holcomb said.

Doctors say that you can prevent from getting the flu by washing your hands and covering your mouth and nose. But the best way to avoid catching the flu, they say, is getting your flu shot.

“Well the best thing you can do is to get your flu vaccine,” Dr. Kari Russell, infection prevention specialist at Essentia Health, said. “It’s not one-hundred percent perfect, but it’s the best line of defense out there. And you get it not only for yourself, but also for those others in the community that may be more compromised. So we can get our flu vaccine to help prevent flu in the very young and very old.”

Flu season typically runs from October through may, but experts say its never too late to get your flu shot.

Last flu season, the Essentia Health Network say there were 12 people hospitalized and 340 positive tests for influenza. So far this flu season, nine people have been hospitalized and there have been 130 positive influenza tests.

Clayton Castle
Contact the Author Clayton Castle
news@lptv.org

Related Posts

Minnesota Health Officials Urge Residents To Get Flu Shot

Posted on Jan. 6 2017 by

Three Injured In Crash on Highway 44

Posted on Dec. 9 2016 by

Essentia Health New Comfort Hold Position Makes Getting The Flu Shot Easier For Kids

Posted on Sep. 28 2016 by

Community Spotlight: Avoiding the Flu

Posted on Jan. 19 2016 by

Tell us what you think.

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Jen Knutson said

Hi how do I get more info on having this done in clay county... Read More

Langer said

Great idea to go over the stage towards people!!... Read More

Weeser1 said

Well, people need to think. That was not smart at all.... Read More

D said

Wow Last time an under aged kid puled a knife and Bemidji cop got scared pissed... Read More

0

Fatal Crash Victim Identified

The victim of the fatal head-on crash Thursday on Highway 371 south of Pequot Lakes has been identified. 60- year- old, Dennis Lee Goff of Pequot
Posted on Feb. 17 2017

Recently Added

Fatal Crash Victim Identified

Posted on Feb. 17 2017

Brainerd Boys Basketball Takes Loss Against Fergus Falls

Posted on Feb. 17 2017

W-H-A Girls Basketball Takes Win Over Cass Lake-Bena

Posted on Feb. 17 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.