Lakeland PBS

Flu Season Has Begun in Minnesota

Malaak KhattabDec. 20 2019

The flu season is here early, and health officials say the flu activity is increasing day-by-day and numbers are in the double digits. In an effort to stay cautious, Sanford Health in Bemidji and Bagley have put up visitor restrictions earlier than previous years.

Usually, type A flu is more dominant and starts after Christmas in the region. However, this year there’s a great number of type B influenza circulating around.

Brian Livermore, a Sanford Bemidji Infection Control Consultant, says the highest incident of the B virus has been seen in the Bagley/Clearbrook-Gonvick area, especially among children. He says the best way for people to protect themselves from the flu is to get vaccinated.

“I would advise people to pay attention to the fact that you don’t have to be ill to spread the flu. For the day at least, sometimes as much as two days before you develop symptoms, you can be spreading virus,” Livermore said. “That means, when you’re home sick you have to think back to a couple of days go to think about how many people you exposed. So, think ahead and try to avoid those situations, monitor yourself closely, stay the heck home when you get sick.”

So far, there are 119 cases of A and B influenza virus in Bemidji.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Malaak Khattab

By — Malaak Khattab

News Reporter

Related Posts

Sanford Bemidji Medical Center Hosts Holiday Open House

Bemidji Man Charged In Connection With Armed Robbery Near Bemidji

MnDOT Talks To Public About Future Hwy 71/Anne Street Intersection Project In Bemidji

Bemidji Police Department Seeks Public’s Help In Identifying Woman

Latest Stories

Sanford Bemidji Medical Center Hosts Holiday Open House

Posted on Dec. 19 2019

Jack Pine Brewery Raises Over $15,000 With "Pints For A Purpose" Fundraiser

Posted on Dec. 19 2019

Bemidji Man Charged In Connection With Armed Robbery Near Bemidji

Posted on Dec. 19 2019

Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office Implementing Safety App

Posted on Dec. 19 2019

Governor Walz and Lt. Governor Flanagan Create Winter Homeless Initiative For Minnesotans Without Shelter

Posted on Dec. 19 2019

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.