Flu Activity Still a Problem in The State

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, there has been a total of 67 deaths (a nine-person increase since Feb. 14) and two pediatric deaths (persons under the age of 18) since the start of the flu season in 2019.

Influenza deaths are collected by reports from Minnesota’s death certificate database, hospital and long-term care facilities.

There has also been a total of 366 total hospitalizations last week due to the widespread case of influenza, also known as the flu.

Hospitalized influenza cases are based on disease reports of laboratory‐positive influenza and specimens from hospitalized patients with severe respiratory illnesses that are submitted to the department by hospitals and laboratories.

While the flu has affected a number of people, those who are 65 and up were the ones who were reported to be hospitalized the most since September of last year and are at a greater risk of getting the flu.

Flu symptoms can include fever, dry cough, sore throat, body aches and more. If you think you have similar symptoms, avoid contact with others and drink plenty of fluids.

