Lakeland PBS

Flu Activity Still a Problem in The State

Destiny Wiggins — Feb. 28 2020

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, there has been a total of 67 deaths (a nine-person increase since Feb. 14) and two pediatric deaths (persons under the age of 18) since the start of the flu season in 2019.

Influenza deaths are collected by reports from Minnesota’s death certificate database, hospital and long-term care facilities.

There has also been a total of 366 total hospitalizations last week due to the widespread case of influenza, also known as the flu.

Hospitalized influenza cases are based on disease reports of laboratory‐positive influenza and specimens from hospitalized patients with severe respiratory illnesses that are submitted to the department by hospitals and laboratories.

While the flu has affected a number of people, those who are 65 and up were the ones who were reported to be hospitalized the most since September of last year and are at a greater risk of getting the flu.

Flu symptoms can include fever, dry cough, sore throat, body aches and more. If you think you have similar symptoms, avoid contact with others and drink plenty of fluids.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

Flu Activity Remains Widespread Across Minnesota

43 Flu-Related Deaths So Far This Season In Minnesota

Local Health Officials Discuss Protection Against Coronavirus and Influenza

Health Officials Report First Child Death of Flu Season in Minnesota

Latest Stories

Future Projects Discussed at Annual Red Lake Nation State of the Band Address

Posted on Feb. 28 2020

Historian Arn Kind Brings Vietnam War Stories to Brainerd Public Library

Posted on Feb. 28 2020

Law Enforcement Job Fair For High School and College Students Held in Brainerd

Posted on Feb. 28 2020

In Focus: BSU Music Department Brings "Cinderella" to the Stage

Posted on Feb. 28 2020

Burglary Reported at Business in Sobieski

Posted on Feb. 28 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.