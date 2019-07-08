Lakeland PBS
Flags To Be Flown At Half-Staff Today In Honor Of Pilot Timothy McDonald

Jul. 8 2019

Governor Tim Walz has ordered all United States flags and Minnesota flags to be flown at half-staff at all state and federal buildings in the State of Minnesota, from sunrise until sunset on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. The flags will be flown at half-staff in honor of Pilot Timothy McDonald, who died while on duty in a helicopter crash in Brainerd, MN.

Last week flags were also flown at half-staff in honor of nurse Deb Schott, who also died in the North Memorial Health helicopter crash.

McDonald worked as a pilot for North Memorial Health Air Care for the past four years, following his service in the United States Army as an aviation Warrant Officer and as a paramedic for North Memorial. 

“The State of Minnesota recognizes Pilot Tim McDonald for his dedicated services to, and sacrifice for, his fellow citizens with its deepest gratitude, and all thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and the entire community,” said Governor Walz.

McDonald leaves behind a wife, four children, and his parents. 

