Five Dead From COVID-19 in Itasca County

Betsy Melin — May. 15 2020

There have been five deaths reported in Itasca County due to COVID-19, with three men in their 80s and one in his 90s having died. Details are not yet available on the fifth death. There have been 44 positive COVID-19 cases in Itasca County so far.

Local representatives met today on Zoom to discuss what those at home can do to remain healthy. As things begin to open up and residents enter the great outdoors, the county wants to ensure that when people do go outside they are doing so in the safest way possible.

They recommend hand washing, face masks, and keeping a six-foot distance from those around you.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Betsy Melin

