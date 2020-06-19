Lakeland PBS

Fishing Tips: Weights

Chaz MootzJun. 18 2020

An important part of fishing is matching the right kind of weights to the style of fishing being done. In this week’s Fishing Tips, Ray and Mandy explain what kind of weights to use when out on the lake.

Chaz Mootz

By — Chaz Mootz

Related Posts

Fishing Tips: Panfishing

Fishing Tips: 2020 Fishing License/Boat Landing Etiquette

Fishing Conditions Great in the Brainerd Lakes Area

2020 Minnesota Fishing Opener Right Around the Corner

Recent Show

Lakeland Currents: Local Resorts Respond to COVID-19

Join Lakeland Currents for a conversation with two iconic Minnesota resort owners about how the summer getaway will be just as fun, but
Posted on Jun. 17 2020

Recently Added

Lakeland Currents: Local Resorts Respond to COVID-19

Posted on Jun. 17 2020

Lakeland Currents: Leech Lake Band COVID-19 Response

Posted on Jun. 5 2020

Backroads: Wildview

Posted on May. 14 2020

Backroads: exo/exo

Posted on May. 7 2020

Lakeland Currents - Adaptive County Leadership during COVID 19

Posted on May. 1 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.