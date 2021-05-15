Fishing Opener Brings Money to Small Businesses

Click to print (Opens in new window)

With lakes to be muddied with boats and lines tight with fish, local businesses are ready to welcome back tourists in the Brainerd Lakes area. The fishing opener marks the unofficial start of the summer tourism season in the northland.

As you head out to fish, the DNR suggests you look at the regulation book. There are new special regulation waters, especially for crappie and bluegill.

