First Responders Confirm Rollover Vehicle In Lakeside Township

Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a rollover vehicle in a ditch in Lakeside Township. The call came in on January 7, 2020 at 9:50 a.m. The vehicle was upside down and partially submerged in water with two deceased passengers still inside.

According to a report from the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office, the caller reported the accident to authorities.

Law enforcement confirmed the identities of deceased victims at the scene. They are identified as Paul Debreto and Teresa Debreto, husband and wife, of Isle, Minnesota. Both victims were transported to Ramsey County Medical Examiner whose provisional finding is that the pair died of probable hypothermia.

The Minnesota State Patrol conducted accident reconstruction at the scene.

