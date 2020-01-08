Lakeland PBS

First Responders Confirm Rollover Vehicle In Lakeside Township

Chantelle Calhoun — Jan. 8 2020

Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a rollover vehicle in a ditch in Lakeside Township. The call came in on January 7, 2020 at 9:50 a.m. The vehicle was upside down and partially submerged in water with two deceased passengers still inside.

According to a report from the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office, the caller reported the accident to authorities.

Law enforcement confirmed the identities of deceased victims at the scene. They are identified as Paul Debreto and Teresa Debreto, husband and wife, of Isle, Minnesota. Both victims were transported to Ramsey County Medical Examiner whose provisional finding is that the pair died of probable hypothermia.

The Minnesota State Patrol conducted accident reconstruction at the scene.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Chantelle Calhoun

By — Chantelle Calhoun

Related Posts

Missing Outing Woman’s Death Considered To Be Homicide

Body Of Missing Outing Woman Apparently Found

Isle Man Arrested For Multiple Charges While Driving Semi-Truck

New Counties Added To Burn Restriction List

Latest Stories

Two Men Plead Guilty To Robbery of Red Lake Restaurant

Posted on Jan. 8 2020

Bemidji Boys Basketball Beats Willmar

Posted on Jan. 8 2020

Bemidji Girls Hockey Takes Big Win Over International Falls

Posted on Jan. 8 2020

Grand Rapids/Greenway Girls Hockey Falls to Duluth Marshall in OT

Posted on Jan. 8 2020

Beltrami County Votes No To Refugee Resettlement

Posted on Jan. 8 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.