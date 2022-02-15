First of Four Candidates for Next BSU/NTC President Visiting Bemidji
The first of four candidates to become the next president at Bemidji State University and Northwest Technical College was in Bemidji today.
Darrell Kruger served as Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs for Appalachian State University from 2015 to 2020. He is spending time Monday and Tuesday at NTC and BSU visiting with students and staff.
On Tuesday, we’ll hear from another candidate for president, Karla Leeper, who is currently Executive Vice President for Augusta University and Augusta University Health.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.