Firework Safety For The Fourth Of July

Jul. 3 2019

According to the Bemidji Fire Department fireworks related injuries average a little over 70 percent in the state of Minnesota and 40 percent are children.

The Bemidji Fire Department suggests adult supervision and to keep fireworks away from small children. Fireworks that explode or fly in the air are illegal in the state of Minnesota. The Bemidji Fire Department says the proper disposal of fireworks is important.

“When using fireworks you got to be able to distinguish them. You need a fire hose, garden hose, a bucket of water anything like that. Just like any type of fire you have at your home,” Mike Mischke, the Bemidji Fire Department Training Officer said.

If you or someone you know gets injured call 911

 

Malaak Khattab

