Fire That Destroyed Bemidji Home in August Considered Arson
Bemidji fire officials say a fire that destroyed a home in Bemidji Township on August 25 was intentionally set.
No one was injured in the fire that happened on the 1200 block of Miles Avenue, but the home and its contents were a total loss.
Evidence collected at the scene helped investigators determine the fire was intentionally set. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Arson Hotline at 1-800-723-2020.
