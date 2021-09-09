Fire That Destroyed Bemidji Home in August Considered Arson

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Bemidji fire officials say a fire that destroyed a home in Bemidji Township on August 25 was intentionally set.

No one was injured in the fire that happened on the 1200 block of Miles Avenue, but the home and its contents were a total loss.

Evidence collected at the scene helped investigators determine the fire was intentionally set. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Arson Hotline at 1-800-723-2020.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today