Structure Fire Reported in Bemidji on Wednesday Night

A building was destroyed in a fire Wednesday night near Bemidji.

At 8:30 PM, the Bemidji Fire Department received a report of a fire at the 1200 block of Miles Avenue SE in Bemidji Township. Upon arrival, firefighters found the fully-involved structure with heavy fire throughout the building.

Firefighters were on scene for two-and-a-half hours with 32 firefighters and 11 pieces of equipment. The structure and its contents were a total loss.

According to Bemidji Fire Chief Justin Sherwood, there was no one inside the building at the time of the fire. The fire remains under investigation.

