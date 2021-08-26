Lakeland PBS

Structure Fire Reported in Bemidji on Wednesday Night

Nick UrsiniAug. 26 2021

Photo Courtesy: Bemdiji Fire Department

A building was destroyed in a fire Wednesday night near Bemidji.

At 8:30 PM, the Bemidji Fire Department received a report of a fire at the 1200 block of Miles Avenue SE in Bemidji Township. Upon arrival, firefighters found the fully-involved structure with heavy fire throughout the building.

Firefighters were on scene for two-and-a-half hours with 32 firefighters and 11 pieces of equipment. The structure and its contents were a total loss.

According to Bemidji Fire Chief Justin Sherwood, there was no one inside the building at the time of the fire. The fire remains under investigation.

Photo Courtesy: Bemidji Fire Department

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Nick Ursini

Related Posts

Dozens of homes, outbuildings burned in Minnesota wildfire

Bemidji Boys & Girls Club Golf Championship Raises Over $47,000

Former Bemidji City Councilman Jim Thompson Dies at 88

More Evacuations Ordered Ahead of NE Minnesota Wildfire

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.