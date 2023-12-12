Fire Destroys Shop at Sawyer Timber Co. Near Backus

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A large structure fire at a timber company in Backus destroyed the business’s main shop and contents on Saturday.

The fire was reported just before 1 in the morning on Saturday at Sawyer Timber Co., which is located south of Backus on Highway 371 in Pine River Township.

Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk says when deputies and responders arrived, they found a large structure on fire. Mutual aid and assistance from several nearby fire departments were requested, and firefighters worked throughout the night to contain the fire to the main shop structure.

The shop and its contents are a total loss. The fire and its cause remain under investigation with the assistance of the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

