Fire Destroys Nisswa Barber Shop

A barber shop in Nisswa is completely destroyed after an early morning fire on Tuesday at the location just off Highway 371.

The Nisswa Fire Department was dispatched to the former Boberg Lumber property shortly after 4 a.m. on Tuesday. When crews arrive, the building was completely engulfed in flames and the wood building was declared a total loss.

Nisswa Fire Chief Shawn Bailey says the cause is still undetermined and the estimated damage to the building is around $60,000.

Crews were at the scene until 7:37 a.m. on Tuesday. The temperature at the time of the fire was -11 degrees and 25 firefighters responded, including from the Pequot Lakes and Mission Township Fire Departments.