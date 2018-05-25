Fire Destroys Condo At Breezy Point Resort

A condo at Breezy Point Resort burned to the ground Wednesday night. Fire officials say no one was injured in the fire.

The fire was reported at 9:38 Wednesday night, and firefighters from the Nisswa, Crosslake, Ideal, and Mission Fire Departments battled the blaze in order to keep it from spreading to neighboring properties. The cabin, along with two vehicles owned by the people renting the cabin, were a total loss. Firefighters were on the scene until a little after 1 AM.

Pequot Lakes Fire Chief Tom Nelson says the condo was privately owned but Breezy Point managed the property. It was being rented at the time of the fire. The renters were not in the cabin when the fire started.

Investigators are still trying to determine how the fire started, but Nelson tells Lakeland News it does not appear suspicious and was found to have originated outside the cabin under some steps going up to the deck.