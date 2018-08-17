Fire Danger High As Dry Conditions Contribute To Wildfires

Exceptionally dry conditions throughout the area have contributed to several small wildfires over the past week. It’s rare but not uncommon to have these conditions during the dog days of summer.

The Bemidji Fire Department has the area’s status listed at high risk for wildfires. If we don’t receive any rain in the next few days, we could see the risk for fire danger increase. While there are no burning bans currently in place, firefighters are asking everyone to act responsibly when having a campfire.

Unrelated to the dry conditions, the Bemidji Fire Department will not be issuing burning permits at this time because of an air quality alert that has been issued by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. The alert was issued because of smoke from Canadian wildfires currently moving into the state. The air quality alert will be in effect through noon on Sunday.