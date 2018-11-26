Lakeland PBS
Fire Claims Barn In Wadena County

Josh Peterson
Nov. 26 2018
A barn in Aldrich Township in Wadena County is a total loss after a Wednesday afternoon fire.

On Wednesday, November 21, shortly after 1:00p.m the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a structure fire in section 29 of Aldrich Township.

According to the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office, the caller, Dale Schmith, of Verndale, said his pole barn was on fire and it was in close proximity to the house. When emergency personnel arrived on scene, it was reported the home owner had recently used the skid loader and parked it in the shed and believed that was what started the fire. There was also hay inside the shed.

The shed and its contents were a complete loss and no one was injured as a result of the fire.

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Wadena Fire Department, Verndale Fire Department, TriCounty Ambulance and Todd-Wadena Electric.

