Fire Burns Nisswa Business Dockside Rental

A fire burned a jet ski rental business, Dockside Rental near Nisswa in the early morning hours of Thursday, October 18.

According to the Brainerd Fire Department, crews received the call of the fire around 2:00 a.m. early Thursday morning. Crews responded to heavy fire and smoke at Dockside Rental which is located on the southwest side of Round Lake. Firefighters were able to clear the scene by 7:00 a.m. No one was injured in the fire.

The state fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire but suspicious activity is not suspected.

The Brainerd Fire Department was assisted on the scene by the Nisswa Fire Department, Nisswa Police Department, Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office and North Memorial Ambulance.