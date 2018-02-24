Updated: Fire At Vacationaire In Park Rapids Sends One To The Hospital

Firefighters battled an early morning blaze at Vacationaire Resort near Park Rapids that sent one resort guest to the hospital.

According to Nikki Clancy, owner of Vacationaire, the fire started around 5:20 am.

Three rooms of the 12 unit motel building were rented and all guests got out safely. Clancy says that one guest received 3rd degree burns and was in surgery Friday afternoon.

Ben Cumber, Park Rapids Assistant Fire Chief, says that when firefighters arrived on the scene, the two story building was completely engulfed in flames. Shortly after, the second level of the building collapsed.

Cumber says the building is a complete loss and that the fire appears to be accidental in nature, but the cause remains under investigation.

The owners of Vacationaire plan to rebuild. Clancy’s Bar & Restaurant and a five bedroom villa remain open at Vacationaire Resort.