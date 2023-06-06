Lakeland PBS

Fire at Northwoods Ice in Bemidji Caused by Discarded Smoking Materials

Lakeland News — Jun. 6 2023

Fire investigators have determined what caused the fire at a Bemidji area business where anhydrous ammonia leaked last week.

Bemidji fire chief Justin Sherwood says improperly discarded smoking materials started the fire at Northwoods Ice in Bemidji on May 29th. Anhydrous ammonia leaked at the building during the fire, exposing about 20 firefighters to ammonia at the scene.

A hazardous materials team was called in to help with the situation after the ammonia leak was detected. 28 firefighters were on the scene and many were monitored for signs or symptoms of exposure to anhydrous ammonia, but no injuries were reported.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Structure Considered Total Loss in Bemidji Fire, One Injured

$10,000 Reward Offered for Info on International Falls Arson Fire

Bemidji Firefighters Exposed to Anhydrous Ammonia While Fighting Blaze

Garage Sustains Extensive Damage in Fire North of Bemidji

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.