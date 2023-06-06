Fire at Northwoods Ice in Bemidji Caused by Discarded Smoking Materials

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Fire investigators have determined what caused the fire at a Bemidji area business where anhydrous ammonia leaked last week.

Bemidji fire chief Justin Sherwood says improperly discarded smoking materials started the fire at Northwoods Ice in Bemidji on May 29th. Anhydrous ammonia leaked at the building during the fire, exposing about 20 firefighters to ammonia at the scene.

A hazardous materials team was called in to help with the situation after the ammonia leak was detected. 28 firefighters were on the scene and many were monitored for signs or symptoms of exposure to anhydrous ammonia, but no injuries were reported.

