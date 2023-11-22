Finalists Picked for New MN State Flag and Seal Designs

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The finalists for new designs for the Minnesota state flag and seal have been announced.

The State Emblems Redesign Commission has selected six designs as the basis for the next Minnesota state flag and five designs as the basis for the next state seal. The designs may be modified, including changes to shapes and colors.

The State Emblems Redesign Commission website will be updated shortly to collect input from Minnesotans. The final designs will be made into flags and printed images of seals, and the Commission will select the final designs next month.

State legislators established the State Emblems Redesign Commission in the 2023 legislative session to develop and adopt new designs. Lawmakers in favor of a redesign say the current flag and seal are indistinct compared with other U.S. states and feature imagery that is offensive to Native Americans.

