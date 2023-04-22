Lakeland PBS

Final Preparations Being Made for GigaZone Gaming Championship and TechXpo

Justin OthoudtApr. 21 2023

Paul Bunyan Communications is putting the finishing touches on their GigaZone Gaming Championship and TechXpo, a free event that will feature a variety of free gaming tournaments, exhibits from tech entrepreneurs, and a guest appearance from Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak.

This will be the 6th gaming event Paul Bunyan Communications has held as well as their first in-person event since 2019. The “TechXpo” portion of the event will feature over 30 exhibitors showcasing all forms of technology, as well as possible job opportunities for those wishing to break into the technology industry.

“We’re fired up, you know, this is a big event for our region, it’s one-of-a-kind, there’s nothing like it in the country,” said Paul Bunyan Communications Marketing Supervisor Brian Bissonette. “We really wanna connect people, the gamers with other gamers, the students and people maybe looking for a different career or a new career or a job with those who have jobs in technology available, and to schools that have programs that utilize technology.”

The Sanford Center’s doors will open for the event at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 22nd, with festivities taking place throughout the day.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Justin Othoudt

Related Posts

Bemidji School Board Discusses Reductions to Programs and Positions at Area Schools

15 Years After Opening, Northern Dental Access Center Sees Continuous Need for Affordable Rural Care

Bemidji State University Holds Proactive Bystander Training Session

Bagley Man Pleads Guilty to Murder in 2020 Shooting Death Near Bemidji

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.