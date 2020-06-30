Final Defendant Sentenced To Prison In Mille Lacs Heroin Trafficking Conspiracy

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

United States Attorney Eric MacDonald announced the sentencing yesterday of David Lee Snoddy, 38 years old, to 33 months in prison for his role in a heroin distribution conspiracy on the Mille Lacs Indian Reservation.

Snoddy, who pleaded guilty on February 12th of this year, was sentenced yesterday by Judge Eric Tostrud in the U.S. District Court in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

According to the defendant’s guilty plea and documents filed in court, from March 2018 through June 2018, Snoddy knowingly conspired withTyrone James Nelson (the main source and distributor in the conspiracy), and others to distribute heroin on the Mille Lacs Indian Reservation and the surrounding communities.

Snoddy admitted to distributing and assisting in distributing up to 400 grams of heroin.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today