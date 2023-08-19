Lakeland PBS

Final Defendant in Red Lake Arson Case Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison

Lakeland News — Aug. 19 2023

The final defendant in a Red Lake arson case has been sentenced to five years in prison.

35-year-old Dalene Fajardo received her sentence in US District Court on Aug. 14 for one count of aiding and abetting arson for her role in an April 2021 fire. Court documents state Fajardo, along with two other defendants, conspired and knowingly agreed to commit arson to maliciously damage and destroy property.

The three defendants reportedly made Molotov cocktail devices, traveled to a location on the Red Lake Reservation, and threw the cocktails at a vehicle. The vehicle was destroyed as a result, and a nearby home was partially burned. The residence’s occupants were all forced to evacuate.

Fajardo pleaded guilty in March of 2023. The other two defendants, Corey Leigh Stately, 40, and Lori Anna Sayers, 33, were previously sentenced to five and three months in prison, respectively, for their roles in the fire.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Red Lake School Nurse Named MN Immunization Champion

Small Wildfire Burning in Superior National Forest Near Ely

Hill City Man Sentenced to Over 37 Years for Murdering His Brother

GOP Donor Anton Lazzaro Sentenced to 21 Years for Sex Trafficking Minors in MN

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.