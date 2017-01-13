Feds Deny Minnesota Request For Health Care Open Enrollment Extension
The Associated Press reports that Minnesota residents buying health insurance on their own will still face a January 31 deadline to get coverage after the federal government denied a request for an extension.
Governor Mark Dayton requested to push back open enrollment through February, citing consumer uncertainty as he and the Legislature try to offset massive premium increases for 2017. Republican Rep. Greg Davids first suggested a possible extension.
But the state announced Friday that Health and Human Services Secretary Sylvia Burwell denied that request. Burwell says it’s not possible to change given the federal regulations.
Jan. 31 remains the deadline for residents to purchase coverage and avoid a tax penalty. Minnesota lawmakers are still working to pass legislation that would reduce the 50 percent to 67 percent premium increases in the individual market.
