Federal Indictment Charged On Man Who Opened Fire On Grounds Of Fond Du Lac Head Start

Chaz MootzNov. 8 2019

A federal indictment is being charged on Shelby Gene Boswell, with possessing and discharging a firearm in a school zone. The federal indictment charging was announced today by United States Attorney Erica H. MacDonald.

Boswell will make his initial appearance today at 2:00 pm before Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Cowan Wright in U.S. District Court in St. Paul, Minnesota.

According to the indictment and documents filed in court, on October 18, 2019, Boswell knowingly and with reckless disregard for the safety of others, discharged a firearm on the grounds of Fond du Lac Head Start which is within a distance of 1,000 feet of the grounds of Fond du Lac Ojibwe High School.

Because he has prior felony convictions in Beltrami County, Carlton County, and in U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota, Boswell is prohibited under federal law from possessing firearms or ammunition at any time.

This case is the result of an investigation conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Fond du Lac Police Department. This case was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), an initiative that brings together federal, state, and local law enforcement to combat violent crime. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Andrew R. Winter and Bradley M. Endicott are prosecuting the case.

