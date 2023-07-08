Lakeland PBS

Fargo Man Accused in Crash That Killed Bemidji Woman Appears in Court

Lakeland News — Jul. 8 2023

Saphyre Johnson of Bemidji was in Fargo to go after her lifelong dream. That dream was cut short by a man police say was high on meth and out of control behind the wheel, causing a fatal crash.

While Saphyre’s family and friends mourn, Sabastijan Tahirovic, accused of taking the life of a future nurse, made his first appearance Friday on charges of vehicular homicide, driving without a license, and drug possession.

Saphyre’s family has set up a GoFundMe campaign to bring awareness to driving under the influence and to prevent similar tragedies.

