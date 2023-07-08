Fargo Man Accused in Crash That Killed Bemidji Woman Appears in Court
Saphyre Johnson of Bemidji was in Fargo to go after her lifelong dream. That dream was cut short by a man police say was high on meth and out of control behind the wheel, causing a fatal crash.
While Saphyre’s family and friends mourn, Sabastijan Tahirovic, accused of taking the life of a future nurse, made his first appearance Friday on charges of vehicular homicide, driving without a license, and drug possession.
Saphyre’s family has set up a GoFundMe campaign to bring awareness to driving under the influence and to prevent similar tragedies.
