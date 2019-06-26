Lakeland PBS
Family Spirit Program Of Leech Lake Hosts 2nd Annual “Welcome Babies” Ceremony

Jun. 26 2019

The Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe welcomed newborns and young children during their second annual ceremonial gathering at the Leech Lake Veterans Powwow grounds.

Men, women, and children were at the event. During the ceremonial blessing of the children, host drummers recited a sacred blessing.

There were raffle tickets, door prizes and essential gift baskets for expecting mothers. The tradition for welcoming babies into the world has been a tradition in the Leech Lake tribe for many years.

“The ‘Welcome Babies’ ceremony is a ceremony that our chiefs a long time ago used to come into peoples home whenever the babies where born and they would welcome the babies and they would thank the mothers for bringing the babies here. And we’re bringing back that welcoming ceremony,” said Birdie Lyons, Family Spirit Program Supervisor for the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe.

The Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe Family Spirit Program hopes to continue the tradition annually.

