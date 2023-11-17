Family of Last MIA Soldier from 194th Tank Battalion Not Giving Up Their Search

Technician Fifth Grade Julius St. John Knudsen is the only member of the 194th Tank Battalion that is still missing in action. Despite the search that has now ranged over generations for the Knudsen family, they are not giving up hope of finding their loved one’s remains.

Julius Knudsen was part of the 194th Tank Battalion, which was made up of men from Brainerd. Those who know the history of the 194th during World War II know that those men represented their city with pride and dignity.

“Well, I think the 194th describes Brainerd,” said Jim Knudsen, Julius’s nephew, who spoke Thursday at the local American Legion about the 194th and his uncle. “Yes, we have an old water tower, but we also have a lot of men that died for the city and this country.”

The 194th was part of the largest surrender in U.S. history, where 75,000 prisoners of war made up of American and Filipino forces were forced to surrender after the Battle of Bataan. What would entail was the Bataan Death March, a tragic event that saw thousands of lives lost, but one that veterans believe needs to be remembered.

“Well, it’s like old photographs,” said American Legion Post 255 Commander Rick Wiersgalla. “If they’re not labeled, if the names aren’t on, the dates aren’t on, after a generation or so, people forget, and we can never forget about this incident.”

There are conflicting reports as to what happened to Knudsen. His family believes it is most likely that he is part of a group of 152 unknown American soldiers who were removed near the Filipino village Lubao and reburied in the Manila American Cemetery. The Knudsen family has been in contact with their caseworker and knows the importance of keeping the pressure on so they can receive the help they deserve.

“They’re going to have to answer those emails and phone calls and help us in a more diligent way to do what we know has to be done,” said Jim Knudsen.

The family simply wants closure – they want to bring Julius’s remains home. They even have his headstone ready in Camp Ripley when Julius does come home. And Jim Knudsen has no problem passing on the torch to the next generation to take control.

“My two daughters are aware of what I’m doing, and one of them will end up picking up the gavel some time,” said Jim.

The Knudsen family’s DNA has been on file with the Army for nearly 10 years, and they hope that within the next four to five years, Julius will finally be brought home.

