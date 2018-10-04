Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Family, Friends Raise Questions Over Investigation Of Bemidji Man’s Death

Josh Peterson
Oct. 3 2018
Leave a Comment

The death of a Bemidji man has raised questions over the investigation into his death and through the use of a rally is calling for justice for Aaron.

It was September 3rd when the body of 23-year old Aaron Krabbenhoft was discovered in his second floor apartment, but questions have been raised over how Aaron died and how the investigation has been handled.

It’s been 30 days since Aaron’s death, and while few details regarding his passing have been released, authorities say this investigation is still ongoing.

Friends and family gathered in front of Aaron’s old apartment to march for their loved one. Preliminary reports suggest a suicide, but friends and family feel differently.

While it’s not out of the ordinary, Aaron’s body has undergone two autopsies, and once the investigation is fully completed, more information will be released.

In a march that traveled through the city, they came to a pause at the Lake Bemidji waterfront, where Aaron’s father shared his thoughts.

As the investigation continues, law enforcement encourages anyone with information in the case to still come forward. If you know of any information regarding the case, you are asked to contact the Bemidji Police Department.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

Related Posts

20 for 20: Beavers At Frozen Four (2009)

Watermark Art Center Receives National Endowment For The Arts Grant

Investigation Into Inmate Death Completed

Marijuana Grow Operation Found Outside Bemidji

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

JH said

Until this comment.... Read More

Bryan Krantz said

Much appreciation to LPT News for covering this event. There was a lot of hard... Read More

Loretta Rivera said

Wow a story without mentioning race of perps....refreshing!... Read More

Owen Truesdell said

This is a terribly misleading headline - yes they're have to switch but they'll... Read More

Latest Story

Enbridge Partners With Leech Lake Band Of Ojibwe For Pipeline Safety Training

It was a bright and early start at 7 am for the Enbridge team. Crews gathered at the Knutson Dam Campground to simulate pipeline oil spills and
Posted on Oct. 3 2018

Latest Stories

Enbridge Partners With Leech Lake Band Of Ojibwe For Pipeline Safety Training

Posted on Oct. 3 2018

New Faces Powering BSU Men's Hockey Into The Future

Posted on Oct. 3 2018

CLC Volleyball Is Not Caught Up In Their Number One Ranking

Posted on Oct. 3 2018

Good Food, Good Life, 365 - Squash Cutting Tip

Posted on Oct. 3 2018

20 for 20: Beavers At Frozen Four (2009)

Posted on Oct. 3 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.