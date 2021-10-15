Lakeland PBS

Fallen Red Lake Conservation Officer Honored at Memorial in DC

Lakeland News — Oct. 14 2021
Shannon “Opie” Barron

The names of more than 700 law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty since 2019 were formally dedicated to Washington D.C.’s National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial on Thursday, including a local hero.

Thousands of candles lit up the National Mall in Washington as the country remembered fallen police officers, including Shannon Barron, a Red Lake Conservation Officer who died in 2019.

The 48-year-old Barron died after suffering a medical emergency shortly after responding to a call of service involving an incident where there was suspected illegal harvesting. Officer Barron left behind a wife and two children.

By — Lakeland News

