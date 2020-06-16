Lakeland PBS

Fall Semester to Begin on Schedule at CLC Despite COVID-19 Pandemic

Chantelle Calhoun — Jun. 16 2020

The fall semester will begin as scheduled on August 24th at Central Lakes College to welcome students back. Students will have access to a wide range of courses and programs to choose from that include face-to-face classes, online classes, and a variety of options in between.

Each programs will have the ability to adapt as the situation demands. New HyFlex courses provide flexibility, as students can choose when they are ready and comfortable to return to campus. These courses include optional face-to-face, online delivery in real-time with the instructor or traditional online classes. Technical programs are committed to delivering in-person, hands-on training, with some engaging online components for added flexibility.

CLC will continue to offer Student Support Services, both in-person and online. These services include advising, counseling, financial aid, tutoring, bookstore, accessibility services and IT support.

To make sure that every student is connected on day one, each new student will be paired with a mentor coach. Regular online get-togethers will ensure ready access to services, support, and information.

CLC’s cafeterias, student housing, and student life programs will be ready to welcome students back on campus. The performing, cultural, and studio arts, along with the band and choir, will also return.

CLC says they are committed to following state safety and health protocols, including social distancing, enhanced cleaning practices, and clear communication. CLC also says they will continue to monitor recommendations of the Minnesota Department of Health, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Office of Higher Education to provide the best education possible while keeping students, staff, and faculty safe.

