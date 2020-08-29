Fair Food Rally and Event to Support Bemidji Businesses Starting Next Week

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

With the cancellation of the Beltrami County Fair this year, music, carnival rides, and other fair fun will be missed. But the Bemidji Jaycees are putting together a fair food rally next week so you can still enjoy your favorite fair treats.

The fair food rally will take place in the Marketplace Foods parking lot in Bemidji starting Tuesday, September 1st and going through Sunday, September 6th. Times are from 11 AM to 7 PM Tuesday through Thursday, 11 AM to 8 PM Friday and Saturday, and from 11 AM to 5 PM on Sunday.

But those aren’t the only festivities going on in Bemidji in September. myBemidji helping put on the “Shop Small, Give Big” event, which will give customers a chance to win prizes donated by small businesses in the area.

At participating businesses, you will can scan a business’s QR code, which you will automatically enter you into the drawing at the end of September to win a prize. Each scan nets you one entry, and you can submit one entry per business per week.

For businesses who wish to participate in the “Shop Small, Give Big” event, you can visit the Bemidji Downtown Alliance website or Facebook page.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today