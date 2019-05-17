Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Extra Seat Belt Enforcement Starting Next Week As Minnesota Reaches 100 Road Deaths In 2019

May. 17 2019

It’s only the middle of May, and over 100 people have already lost their lives on Minnesota roads this year. Preliminary data from the Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety (DPS-OTS) shows 102 people have died on Minnesota roads since Jan. 1.

The 102 Fatalities Include:

  • 81 motor vehicle occupants.
  • Three motorcyclists, compared with five reported this time last year.
  • 17 pedestrians, compared with 11 reported this time last year.
  • One bicyclist, compared with two reported this time last year.
  • 15 deaths involving crashes with heavy vehicle trucks.
  • 44 single vehicle crashes.
  • 52 multi-vehicle crashes.

The Need to Make Better Choices

Four main factors continue to contribute to the loss of life:

  • 18 alcohol-related deaths (18 percent).
  • 10 distracted-related deaths (10 percent).
  • 20 speed-related deaths (20 percent).
  • 19 unbelted motorist deaths (19 percent).
  • Three – other factors.

Fatalities are happening on Minnesota roads at virtually the same pace as last year. In 2018 a total of 381 deaths occurred on Minnesota roads, and 92 people lost their lives in part to not wearing their seat belt.

Starting May 20th and ending on June 2nd there will be extra law enforcement on the roads looking for people not following seat belt laws.

Anthony Scott

Contact the Author

Anthony Scott — ascott@lptv.org

Related Posts

Family Advocates For Bike Safety After Child Is Saved By His Helmet

Bemidji Area Lakes In Good Condition For The Fishing Opener

Lakeland PBS Is Looking For Your Feedback On Closed Captioning For News

Conference Helps Mental Health Officials Better Understand Military Life

What do you think?

Latest Story

Escaped Inmate Remains Free From Custody

A prisoner who escaped from custody outside of Bemidji’s Sanford Hospital remains on the run tonight. According to an official with the Red Lake
Posted on May. 17 2019

Latest Stories

Escaped Inmate Remains Free From Custody

Posted on May. 17 2019

Regional Art Show Features Work From Students Throughout Region 5 Area

Posted on May. 17 2019

Ottertail Power Company Warns Customers To Be Aware Of Email & Phone Scams

Posted on May. 17 2019

Brainerd Community Action Heads Into Busy Summer Season With New Director

Posted on May. 17 2019

Construction To Begin On Highway 71 From Blackduck To Koochiching County

Posted on May. 17 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.