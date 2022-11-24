Extra DWI Patrols on Minnesota Roads for Holiday Season
It’s the start of a long holiday weekend, and there will be a few more eyes on Minnesota roadways to make sure everyone celebrates safely.
State troopers, deputies, and police officers are participating in a statewide campaign, which includes increased DWI enforcement, that started Wednesday. Law enforcement will be looking for drivers who appear impaired, whether by alcohol or other substances.
The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says there is more than one way to be under the influence behind the wheel. Besides alcohol, this includes prescription medications, opioids, THC edibles, sleep aids, and illegal drugs.
Over the last five years, there were more than 12,000 DWIs from the day before Thanksgiving through New Year’s Eve.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.