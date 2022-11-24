Lakeland PBS

Extra DWI Patrols on Minnesota Roads for Holiday Season

Lakeland News — Nov. 23 2022

It’s the start of a long holiday weekend, and there will be a few more eyes on Minnesota roadways to make sure everyone celebrates safely.

State troopers, deputies, and police officers are participating in a statewide campaign, which includes increased DWI enforcement, that started Wednesday. Law enforcement will be looking for drivers who appear impaired, whether by alcohol or other substances.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says there is more than one way to be under the influence behind the wheel. Besides alcohol, this includes prescription medications, opioids, THC edibles, sleep aids, and illegal drugs.

Over the last five years, there were more than 12,000 DWIs from the day before Thanksgiving through New Year’s Eve.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Brainerd American Legion Serving Up 1,500 Free Meals for Thanksgiving

First City of Lights Foundation Prepares for 26th Annual ‘Night We Light’ in Bemidji

Bemidji’s Bar 209 Making, Delivering Thanksgiving Meals for Families in Need

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Baked Sweet Potatoes with Crunchy Maple Topping

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.